Dinant, Bouvignes and Crèvecoeur: sunset, the river is in the foreground, the cliffs and the spiers in the second, the gorges and the banks sketch the lines of flight at the end of which the gaze swoons in the waves. It is only a sheet of paper, at the bottom of a notebook, outlines sketched on the spot, 15 cm2, watercolor and a few touches of gouache placed at the inn at nightfall. However, in 1839, Turner was on the banks of the Meuse, and at dusk, his essence was synthesized there. The brush, between his fingers, is a prism which durably fragments the light and splatters the landscape, so that the blindness of an instant becomes fixed forever. It is not a dreamlike drive, but a romantic gaze, which generates a new reality, henceforth immanent in its posterity.

This painting is in Paris, at the Jacquemart-André museum. He joins some sixty other watercolors and a dozen oil paintings by Joseph Mallord William Turner (1775-1851), brought together for the exhibition “Turner, paintings and watercolors”. They are part of the “Turner Legacy to the British Nation”, a gift by the artist of more than 30,000 pieces, kept at his death by Tate Britain.

The exhibition offers a chronological journey on the place of watercolors in his work and his life. Eight rooms retrace the trajectory of man, from the beginnings of the young prodigy designer to the last lines of one of the greatest English painters, who drowned shapes in an ocean of color.

In the meantime, we will first be immersed in the romantic current which bathes the painter’s mind. His inspirations attest to this, like Claude Lorrain, for whom he set about engraving his major work Liber Veritatis. Caernarfon Castle, North Wales (1800, watercolor on paper, 70.6 x 105.5 cm) testifies to this influence, the choice of the Middle Ages as the historical theme (the conquest of Wales by the Saxon king Édouard Ier) and the harp player, allegory of the soul of the deceased Welsh, are markers of the pictorial movement.

We will then discover the traveling painter. From his stays on the banks of the Seine, the Loire, Venice, the Alps or the Netherlands, he will draw his audacity and his passion for color. He exacerbated the use of new pigments with a bright yellow color when his contemporaries preferred ocher or gold. He will also make an intense use of reds and purples, colors also little in vogue then. Venice: View of the Lagoon at Sunset (1840, watercolor on paper) is significant of this period. The successive and translucent washes, where the pigment, drowned in water, irises the paper, like the sunset iridescent the sky and its reflection on the lagoon. A warm and reassuring atmosphere emerges. Witness of this poetic reality, a boat totters halfway between the elements.

Finally, the most fervent admirers of the painter will perhaps see in the Colored Sketches, with its large flat areas of color from which the artist drew aesthetic satisfaction, the signs of a precursor, confronting the abstract.

This maze confirms Turner as a master of watercolor, but above all proclaims a daring and innovative painter who paved the way for modernity and allowed light and colors to enter the canvases. A major figure in the history of painting who learned to look the sun in the face but, as he was able to say, learned to paint what he saw and not what he knew.