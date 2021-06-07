The mood of humans changes, according to different weather conditions from one season to another throughout the world, according to scientific research confirming that the feeling of happiness increases by exposure to sunlight, which contributes to supporting the various vital functions of the human body.

The British newspaper, The Telegraph, added that there are scientific reasons for our feeling of happiness when we are exposed to sunlight, noting that this thing is the common factor among all humans in the summer.

When you go out of your house, something is the first thing that catches your attention, which is sunlight, especially when you are exposed to it after a gloomy winter, coinciding with the conditions of the epidemic that forced the majority of people to stay in their homes.

And contribute to the sun’s rays to improve the mood, says the newspaper, which indicates that most people agree that it is difficult to feel a bad mood while in it.

The neurohormones responsible for human mood are linked to exposure to sunlight, which explains the secret of the happiness we feel.

Sunlight also contributes to the secretion of hormones, which help regulate sleep and wake times in humans, which makes exposure to sunlight one of the reasons that contribute to a person getting a good sleep at night, and thus a better mood.

She says that there are other reasons for our happiness when exposed to sunlight, including increasing the efficiency of all body organs, supporting bone health and increasing brain efficiency, especially since sunlight is one of the most important sources of obtaining vitamin D, which contributes to improving many vital functions of the body. The human.