According to research conducted by an environmental and reproductive epidemiologist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, exposure to phthalates, a group of plasticizing and solvent chemicals found in many household products, has been linked to a less chance of getting pregnantbut not to pregnancy loss.

The results of the study were published in the journal Environmental Health.

Perspectives Phthalates: why they interfere with pregnancies

The study also found an association between preconceptional exposure to phthalates and changes in women's health, as well as increased inflammation and oxidative stress. “Phthalates are ubiquitous endocrine disruptors and we are exposed to them every day,” says the lead author Carrie Nobles, assistant professor of environmental health sciences in the School of Public Health and Health Sciences at UMass Amherst.

Phthalates are found in common products such as shampoo, cosmetics, vinyl flooring, toys and medical devices. According to a fact sheet from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people are exposed primarily by ingesting food and liquids that have come into contact with products containing chemicals.

Nobles and his team analyzed data from a “unique cohort” of women in the EAGeR (Effects of Aspirin in Gestation and Reproduction) study, which assessed the effect of low-dose aspirin on birth rates. The study includes detailed information on 1,228 participants during six menstrual cycles when they were trying to get pregnant.

The women who became pregnant were followed throughout their pregnancy. “We were able to look at some environmental exposures such as phthalates and how these relate to the time it takes to get pregnant. There was detailed data for each menstrual cycle, so we had a good understanding of the date of ovulation and when in the pregnancy it occurred,” Nobili says.

The body breaks down phthalates into metabolites that are excreted in the urine and can be analyzed. The researchers measured 20 phthalate metabolites in urine samples taken when participants enrolled in the study.

“We found that there were three parent compounds that appear to be strongly associated with it taking longer to get pregnant, although we noticed an overall trend towards it taking longer to get pregnant among the phthalates we looked at, ” Nobili says. “As the exposure increased, we noticed a greater and greater effect.”

The researchers also looked at a global marker of inflammation, C-reactive protein, and found that women who had higher levels of phthalate exposure also had higher levels of inflammation and oxidative stress, which can lead to organ damage. and to the tissues and, finally, to the disease.

Additionally, women who showed higher levels of phthalates had lower levels of estradiol and higher levels of follicle-stimulating hormone during the menstrual cycle, which play an important role in ovulation and early pregnancy.

“This profile – estradiol remaining low and follicle-stimulating hormone remaining high – is actually something we see in women who suffer from ovarian failure, which can occur with age and due to other factors,” Nobili says . “Ovulation doesn't happen like it used to.” While women can check consumer product labels and look for phthalate-free options, the ubiquitous nature of the chemicals makes it difficult for an individual to control their exposure.

In Europe, the use of some phthalates is banned or severely restricted, but the United States has no formal bans. Nobles says the research findings add to the evidence that phthalate exposure negatively impacts women's reproductive health and can be used to help inform decision-making.

“Maybe we want to think differently about our regulatory system and how we identify important exposures that have adverse effects on people's ability to get pregnant and have a healthy pregnancy,” Nobili concluded.