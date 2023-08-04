Of Silvia Turin

Smell is the only sense directly connected to memory circuits, which is why smells evoke memories. 70 neurological disorders are accompanied by olfactory loss: training the nose enhances cognitive functions

Smelling fragrances while sleeping can significantly improve the cognitive performance strengthening the connection especially between the neurological areas involving the

memory

and the decision-making process.

The olfaction-memory axis This was demonstrated by researchers at the University of California, Irvine, who have just published the results of their discoveries in the scientific journal Frontiers in Neuroscience.



The mentioned effect seems borderline possible, but in reality it has a precise scientific explanation: smell is the only sense directly connected to the memory circuits of the brain, the other senses pass through the thalamus first. In fact, everyone has been able to experience in life how powerful people are aromas in evoking memories also very old.

This is why the loss of this sense often correlates with a loss of brain cells: there are approx 70 neurological disorders and psychiatric accompanied by olfactory losswhich suggests a strong connection between smell and neurological function. See also Covid-19 and adolescents: a survey seeks to discover their lifestyles

Train your mind with smells On the basis of these considerations, the scholars built their experiment: the sense of smell can be trained, enhanced or recovered with sensory stimulation, they then tried to understand if the olfactory stimulation could also affect cognitive abilitiesespecially memory.

Forty-three men and women aged between 60 and 85 were involved and randomly assigned to two groups (study and control). Individuals in the study group were exposed to 7 different odors per week, one per night, for 2 hours, using a odor diffuser (they were natural oils containing fragrances of rose, orange, eucalyptus, lemon, peppermint, rosemary and lavender). The control group was given a diffuser that contained only minimal traces of the scents. A battery of neuropsychological tests was then used to compare the volunteers’ memory, verbal learning, planning and attention switching skills before and after the 6-month trial.

Significant improvements in memory There was a clear difference (an improvement of +226%) between the responses provided by those who had been exposed to the fragrances and individuals in the control group. A brain scan also revealed a significant improvement of the functioning of the uncinate fasciclean area that connects areas of the brain responsible for memory and thinking, which deteriorates with aging and Alzheimer’s disease.

There was also a slight increase in the mean amount of sleep in the study group, but this was not statistically significant, however previous work has shown that olfactory stimulation can improve slow wave sleep, the most restful part of the sleep cycle. to a level similar to that of sleeping pills. See also Microbiologists: 'Hepatitis affects 325 million people worldwide, guard high'

Loss of smell precedes cognitive impairment This test was on healthy people, but it had already been proven that enriching the environment with odors stimulates the neuroplasticity of the brain (even in animals that have symptoms similar to human neurological disorders). Physiologically speaking, our ability to detect odors deteriorates before ours cognitive ability begins to decline: we see it with neurodegenerative diseases and with the elderly. Additionally, olfactory loss usually results in significant loss of both gray matter and white matter in the human brain. chronic sinusitis has also been shown to be associated with a decrease in gray matter in brain regions associated with learning and memory, to name the olfaction-memory connection is direct.

The experiment described is therefore the latest in a series (on both animals and people) and, even if the small size of the sample considered limits its robustness, the authors underline the potential utility of this type of sensory enrichment , particularly useful, as it is inexpensive and undemanding. See also Pediatrician Bozzola: "In the world over 3 million children in hospital for syncytial virus"