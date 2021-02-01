Luxembourg (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg), special envoy.

It is written in the First Epistle Stone : “Discipline yourself, stay vigilant. The devil prowls around like a lion on the lookout for prey to devour. ” In the hell of the Divine Comedy, Dante tells us a little more. “From each mouth, with his teeth, as a pestle grinds, he crushed a sinner, so that he tormented three. “ A Satan with wings that “Were featherless, and resembled those of bats; from their beating three winds would be generated ”. We recognized him then, this poor devil who haunted the paintings of European artists. Blue or red, horned, often with split hooves (Pan, the god half goat half man, a time adored but whose carnal desire recognized will make him hate in the Christian era), devourer of sinners, the former head of angels rebels, become the representation of evil. “I saw Satan fall from heaven like lightning”, says Jesus. Like a need to reveal a repulsive figure. An antichrist, in a way.

Without its tinsel, it blends in with the crowd

This archetypal representation is no longer really appropriate among contemporary artists. Which does not mean that the very figure of this devil has disappeared. Benjamin Bianciotto knows something about it, he who had defended a thesis entitled: “Figures of Satan: contemporary art facing his demons, from 1969 to the present day”. An exploration that he continues as curator of the exhibition ” the Gray Man ” (1), presented at Casino Luxembourg. With a common thread: the devil got rid of his tinsel, he blends into the crowd. “The type we meet and don’t look at”, Gainsbourg would have said. “It acquires a redoubled and all the more worrying presence”, warns Bianciotto.

The route it offers is not strictly speaking full of pitfalls but it does not follow the usual course of exhibitions. The freedom of wandering is as if hampered, a sort of ghost train where the works do not always appear in the expected dimensional order. If an artist like John Urho Kemp uses the dreaded pentagram, The Mark of the Beast, he’s inventing a new symbol of the devil. The representations and approaches can be different, they nevertheless conceal attempts at revelations as one would say of a photo or of the imprint on a shroud. See Devil, by Sarah Charlesworth, where the evil face seems to want to play with our imaginations. Matter, antimatter. Isn’t that what Andres Serrano does with his Piss satan and his Piss Christ, as iconoclastic as they are strange? “Satan is Real” , sings Ragnar Kjartansson in a funny video where, shirtless, he is half buried in a hole as if precisely he descended into the bowels of the Earth.

You still have to read the Studies for the portrait of Pierre-François, by Jérôme Zonder, from which emerge the demons unmasked by psychoanalysis. We must also talk about Gisèle Vienne and her almost theatrical performances, such as I Apologize , which touches on the representation of possession in a masterful staging of elongated, almost human dolls, aligned like witches. Finally, Christine Borland questions the figure of Mengele, the sinister Nazi, withthe double man, all different busts of the same individual and in that so frightening. In short, a damn frenzied exhibition.