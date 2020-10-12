Nice (Alpes-Maritimes), special correspondent.

B arbarella-Jane Fonda, in Roger Vadim’s 1968 film, is she a feminist heroine or a fantasy trap. We want to answer both. The sixties were marked by struggles of all kinds and questioning of the existing order, against the backdrop of the questions of abortion and abortion, the community aspirations embodied by the hippie movement and the power flower, “Make love, not war”, but also the Vietnam war with mobilizations all over the world. Jane Fonda is lovely and then the director’s wife, but she is a galactic heroine who is not afraid of anything. She has sisters already in comics. Jodelle, designed by Guy Peellaert, Pravda the Survivor… Jane Fonda’s subsequent engagements will in any case plead for her militant positioning when her photo is taken alongside combatants from the North Vietnamese army, defying Washington and the CIA.

Pop art flirts with new realism

With the exhibition finely called “the Amazons of Pop” at the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Nice, it is this entire period in the eyes and actions of women – sometimes brilliant – that its director Hélène Guenin and Commissioner Géraldine Gourbe had the great idea to discuss. We obviously remember the 1960s and 1970s, where what we will call pop art in France flirts with the new realism, the names of Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein.

Little is known about Judy Chicago, Martha Rosler and the dozens of artists that we can discover here. We know Niki de Saint Phalle a little better. Its big Girls contributed to his notoriety late in the day, but his creative rage is in force in this journey with two works. His Altar OAS of 1962 (revised in 1992), sinister gilded assemblage of religious figures and weapons dominated by a large bat with outstretched wings covered with still weapons, and corpses. We are in the midst of the deadly attacks of the far-right organization nostalgic for French Algeria. Of her again, we can see the video of one of her shots punctuated by her own words directed against the image of the father, “Here, take this, daddy …”

Black and scathing humor, an insurrectionary weapon

Martha Rosler, who we know for a fairly famous video in which she handles kitchen instruments with exhilarating violence ( Semiotics of the kitchen, 1975), uses to subvert them and divert them the most obvious clichés of the American dream. When a housewife pulls back the curtains in her tidy interior, they open to warring GIs in her garden. Same approach for Lucia Marcucci with a couple having lunch comfortably in front of a press clipping, the photo of a nuclear mushroom and this title, Spettacolo Atomico a Nuevo York (atomic show in New York)… The humor, black and scathing is in this period a weapon in some respects insurrectionary.

Many artists use the codes of comics

This is also the case, humor and diversion, for the gaze carried by women on the body of women in advertising, cinema, images in general. Isabel Oliver, in 1973, takes the famous image of Marilyn Monroe whose dress flies above a hot air vent. She has cut the top of the image to stop it at the uncovered thigh of the iconic star and we discover around her the pants and shoes of several men in a circle of predators. Torn cards are scattered on the ground. We don’t play anymore, or otherwise. A number of artists use the codes of comics to make displacements in the agreed representations. Evelyne Axell paints a close-up, with vivid colors, a young woman licking an ice cream cone. The provocation is obvious. This is what you want, this is what you are thinking about. Same thing with Hitchhiking, in 1965, when she stretches a woman’s naked body across the long perspective of a highway. As for Isabel Oliver’s Marilyn, it is the predatory gaze that is questioned.

Lots of cybernetics, robots

The time is also that of the first steps of what one thinks to be the conquest of space, quite relative, but which, then, makes dream. We also talk a lot about cybernetics and robots. Kiki Kogelnik in 1964 painted hybrid women: Woman with Artificial Heart (woman with an artificial heart). We experiment with new materials, more often than not the colors burst. Discovery for some, nostalgia or regret for others for an era that seemed to be one of all possibilities. Some of its fruits are still present today, others irreparably spoiled, it is feared.

♦ “She-Bam Pow Pop Wizz! Les Amazones du Pop ”until March 28, 2021. Catalog published by Flammarion and Mamac, 164 pages, 35 euros.