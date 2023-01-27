Sharjah (Al Ittihad)
Among the dozens of international artists hosted by the seventh session of the International Photography Festival “Exposure 2023”, the festival offers 7 professional experiences in different fields of photography in the world, to get to know them and delve into the scenes of historical and influential images, enabling the festival audience to know the details of the works. Artwork and visual narratives directly from the photographer who shot them.
This comes during the activities of the festival, which will be held at the Sharjah Expo Center from February 9 to 15, including this series of exclusive tours with the masters of photography, namely James Balogh, Dan Winters, Neil Leifer, Esther Horvath, and Greg Gorman. , Elisa Iannacon, and Andy Saunders, where they reveal with their distinguished works many of the major changes that occurred in human societies and the environmental system, as well as documenting many historical moments in the twentieth century, whether in international politics, or during the exploration of outer space, in addition to a number of The most prominent well-known personalities from the celebrities of art, sports and society in the world.
“The Human Race and the Anthropocene”
Photographer James Balogh organizes a personal tour of his exhibition The Human Element: A Time Capsule Since the Beginning of the Anthropocene, showing audiences the impact of human activities on the environment, through a variety of topics including endangered wildlife, wildfires, and trees. Perennials, and the changing nature of the ice cover. Baloogh is known for his frequent travel and experience spanning decades, in addition to his deep knowledge of various environmental sciences. Through his exhibition, he aims to introduce the public to the Anthropocene, which is the proposed geological era that dates back to the beginning of the great human impact on Earth’s geology. Balogh’s work breaks with the traditional view of the concept of sustainability as a “return to nature”, as it stresses the importance of protecting and sustaining the Anthropocene for the long-term survival of humans.
“Behind the Journey”
Photographer Dan Winters accompanies visitors on this tour of his exhibition, which includes a series of photographs documenting the spaceflight programs of the US space agencies “NASA” and the Russian Federal Space Agency “Roscosmos”, covering a wide range of topics, such as missile launches and the fine details involved in exploration Space, where Winters succeeded in reaching the “Artemis” project implemented by NASA, with the aim of landing a man and a woman on the moon in 2024.
Leifer’s best worksFrom boxing arenas to battlefields in the forests of Asia, photographer Neil Leifer accompanies visitors on a journey through the stations of his career, which spanned 60 years as a sports photographer and photojournalist, introducing them to his most famous works, including images of world-class boxer Muhammad Ali Clay, legends From the world of sports during the Olympic Games and world championships, and his works are not limited to that, but also include pivotal moments in history such as his coverage of the Vietnam War, the civil rights movement in the United States in the 1960s, and others, and this exhibition summarizes Leifer’s career during which he demonstrated his unique ability On portraying beauty and human feelings and documenting them in his artwork.
Esther: A polar evening
In a tour entitled “Polar Evening: A Scientific Mission to the Arctic Ocean,” photographer Esther Horvath reviews her documentation of the “Mosaic” mission, which is the most comprehensive scientific expedition to the North Pole in history. The exhibition includes photographs taken by Horvath of living creatures inside and under the ice, to get to know this system. environment that is difficult to study through remote sensing. It also provides a comprehensive view of the Arctic region that has been affected by the repercussions of climate change, as the mission monitored more than 100 complex climatic and environmental parameters throughout the year.
Gorman: “I’m not the pivot”
Visitors participating in this tour get an interactive experience with photographer Greg Gorman, who displays portraits and costumes of well-known personalities and celebrities, as Gorman began his career in the seventies, and was known for capturing spontaneous moments of famous personalities such as John Lennon, Neil Young and Steve Jobs, and he also worked in photography For fashion, photography for magazines such as “Vogue” and “Harper’s Bazaar”, and in commercial photography for famous brands, including “Calvin Klein” and “Ralph Lauren”, and his name was widely known because of his contributions to the art of photography during his career, and he is considered one of the The most important photographers of the past half century.
Iannakon: “The Vortex”
Photographer Elisa Iannacon presents an interactive and thought-provoking tour of her exhibition, which includes the Vortex series, a collection of photographs dealing with the psychological effects of violence on individuals and societies. She uses her journalistic background and the techniques of documentary photography to explore the topic of “trauma” and how people deal with and respond to traumatic experiences. Her work often deals with themes of memories, loss, and resilience, as she works with communities affected by violence and conflict, using art as a tool to express their stories.
“Apollo Revival”
Photographer Andy Saunders guides the audience on a tour of his exhibition to share with them behind-the-scenes stories about his experience in recreating photographs of the various Apollo missions, providing participants with the opportunity to see pictures of the launch of the Saturn V rocket, the landing on the moon, and the first human steps on its surface, in addition to In addition to pictures of astronauts’ training and preparations, the exhibition includes high-quality and high-resolution images presented by the photographer in a way that gives visitors a true sense of the magnitude and importance of those historical moments.
#Exposure #professional #experiences #photography
Leave a Reply