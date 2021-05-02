Dina Mahmoud (London)

In new evidence of the involvement of the terrorist “Hezbollah” militia in drug smuggling operations, which prompted Saudi Arabia to ban the import of fruits and vegetables from Lebanon due to the use of its shipments to hide narcotic pills, a former member of the “party” revealed that the militias are now dependent For these criminal activities, to make up for the severe shortfall that its budget is facing in the current period. The source, who spoke to the American news agency, The Media Line, indicated that Hezbollah now considers the revenues generated by drug trafficking and smuggling to it a major source of income, since its budget has been severely damaged due to the US sanctions imposed on a number of its members on the one hand. As well as similar punitive measures imposed by the United States on the countries supporting it on the other hand, in addition to the consequences resulting from the current collapse of Lebanese state institutions. The source, whose name was withheld by the agency for fear of being assassinated by the “party” militants, confirmed that he personally participated in the past. Operations carried out by these terrorist militias to smuggle drugs and weapons to other countries that he did not specify, saying that he was also among those who worked on the farms affiliated with the party, which are allocated for the cultivation of drugs, in Lebanese villages in areas such as Yammouneh in the governorate of Baalbek-Hermel, as well as other villages in Shebaa Farms area.

Exposing the hidden in Hezbollah’s smuggling of drugs and weapons!

The agency specialized in covering Middle East affairs chose to symbolize the former member of the party, with the letters “R” and “or” in English, and he was reported as saying that he worked “all day long” in these farms, which “constitute the main source of drugs in Lebanon, They are guarded by the party’s forces. ” He revealed that the amount of money that the party collects annually from these illegal activities, until 2016, was estimated at five billion dollars, without taking into account the revenues resulting from cooperation in this regard, with foreign countries, to grow drugs, in Certain regions of Latin America.

On the other hand, the source said that although the farms that export vegetables in which the drugs are hidden are not owned by Hezbollah, their owners are forced to cooperate with the party, given that it burns the crops of those who refuse to be involved in smuggling operations, or He threatens to kill them, with the knowledge of the Lebanese state, which cannot do anything about it. In an indication of the enormous size of drug and weapons smuggling activities in which Hezbollah is involved, he affirmed that the number of participants in mobilizing drugs and weapons in some cases also exceeds 10 thousand people, all of them Lebanese, and each of them receives a salary that does not exceed a hundred dollars a month, in addition to that. The “party” controls the movement of truck drivers, none of whom can move outside Lebanon without cooperating with the party in the smuggling operations. According to the former member of the party, Hezbollah exploits Lebanese export shipments such as vegetables, fruits and some other products such as electrical appliances, to hide the weapons that it arrives from Syria and Iraq, and they are smuggled abroad and include automatic weapons and pistols, in addition to explosive devices and (explosive) materials. Like “TNT” and “C4”. However, he indicated that these weapons constitute a limited part of what the party is smuggling in in general, due to the difficulties involved.

Moreover, R. Or »that“ Hezbollah ”has more than five camps, in which it provides training for the militants of the“ Houthi ”coup militia in Yemen, as well as for“ gunmen belonging to other terrorist groups, in courses that last one of them, between two and six weeks. ” The Media Line quoted political and security experts as saying that the Kingdom of Bahrain has also confiscated shipments of Lebanese goods that came to it by land, and that contained drugs or weapons.

The experts said: The quantities of drugs recently seized by the Saudi authorities are only a limited part of what Hezbollah is trying to smuggle, indicating that a decision should have been taken to ban the import of Lebanese goods, which are used to hide these toxins, for a long time. They stressed the importance of the Saudi embargo decision, which the various Gulf states have expressed their support for, in light of the fact that Lebanon cannot be allowed – at the hands of Hezbollah – to become a source of drugs or weapons, or a training ground for outlaws who work to destabilize security and stability. In the Gulf. They confirmed that the authorities in Riyadh have confiscated over the past six years, more than 600 million drug pills that were hidden in shipments coming from Lebanon.