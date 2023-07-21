Home page World

A father doesn’t want his son to see students smoking pot in the neighboring apartment. Since they are doing it completely naked on top of that, he writes a bitterly angry note.

Munich – students against families: This small culture war probably takes place countless times every day in German apartment buildings. There is an insight into the life of a residential building in which both young people and families with children live Twitter. There, a user posted a note from one of these communal residences. And the content suggests that a family man has a lot of frustration built up.

Not the first complaint about neighbors smoking weed from the recent past. Disturbed in the other case Neighbors at the “cannabinoid” fumeswho push their way up through the house, the father of a family is probably more upset by the free movement of stoners.

Father is bothered by uncovered pothead neighbors: “The question is rather, why doesn’t he have any curtains?”

“Dear student pack on the second floor,” he begins his call boldly. “Please stop smoking weed naked!” The reader immediately has the image in his mind of the smoking students who are lounging without clothes at the window. The author of the note goes on to write: “Or buy damn curtains! I had to answer a lot of disturbing questions for my son that no father would want to answer a child that age!”

The Twitter users are royally amused by the note and the angry dad. “Does he mind the nudity or smoking weed? Questions about questions,” writes one user. And another thinks: “What disturbing questions can a child ask? Sounds like a relatively clear fact.” The father is badly questioned: “The question is rather, why doesn’t he have any curtains?”

One user is angry: “Are people not even allowed to be naked in their apartment anymore?” And another suspects: “Unfortunately no money for curtains, everything went for dope.” One suggestion is: “Participating would also be an option.” There are also specific inquiries for the student shack: “Are there still rooms available? Question for a friend.”

Note about stoners without shells causes excitement: “I would look for a clarifying conversation”

But there is also a little understanding for the family man: “I don’t know what stoned naked people do. It’s also clear that a child shouldn’t see everything.” He calls for communication: “People, we talk a lot (online) about each other instead of with each other in real life. If it were my boy, I would ring the bell and seek clarification.”

Amusing, sometimes questionable, sometimes absurd notices are indeed found in abundance in German stairwells. A neighbour recently complained about a pianist who made “no progress”. – and conceded a counterattack. Also “Noise pollution from continuous ventilation” was already criticized in a Berlin neighborhood. (cgsc)