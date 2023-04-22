This month, the Chinese online fast fashion retailer Shein (clothing manufactured and sold quickly and therefore cheaper than products from the big brands) was mentioned a lot in the Brazilian news, due to the announcement by the Lula government that it would no longer exempt from taxes international purchases by individuals up to US$ 50 – decision subsequently revoked.

In the United States, Shein has also become a recurring subject this month due to a report by the US-China Economic and Security Analysis Commission (USCC), released on the 14th, which pointed out several problems in the model of retailer’s business founded in China and headquartered in Singapore.

The USCC was created by the US Congress in 2000 to monitor, investigate and report to the US Legislature on the national security implications of bilateral trade and economic relations between the US and China.

The document on Shein cited that the Chinese retailer was, at the end of 2022, responsible for 50% of all sales in the fast fashion segment in the United States, ahead of H&M (16%) and Zara (13%). In May 2022, it became the most downloaded app in the country, surpassing TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

The USCC highlighted that such a large share of the US market is cause for concern due to the various problems presented by Shein.

As with TikTok, security is a big concern. The company relies on customer data and their search history to, with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, identify trends in fashion trends and preferences, and to assist in gathering information, “the company’s app also asks users to share their data and activity from other apps, including social media, in exchange for discounts and special offers on Shein products.”

Protection of user data is far from ideal, noted the USCC, which cited that the state of New York fined Shein’s owner, Zoetop, $1.9 million in 2022 for mishandling credit card data. credit and other personal information of its customers, following an investigation into a 2018 cyberattack that exposed data on 39 million accounts, including 800,000 New York customers.

“The New York Attorney General’s Office found that Zoetop misled consumers about the extent of the data breach, warned ‘only a small proportion’ of affected users that data credentials had been compromised, and failed to reset credentials. login details or took other measures to protect multiple exposed accounts,” the USCC said.

The manufacturing conditions of Shein’s products were also cited in the commission’s report. The USCC mentioned a report published by Bloomberg in November 2022, which proved that cotton fabrics used in Shein clothing originated in Xinjiang, a Chinese region where Beijing promotes persecution of the Uighur Muslim minority.

An American law prohibits the importation of products from Xinjiang, unless the person responsible proves that the goods are not the result of forced labor – a requirement that, according to the USCC, Shein did not comply.

The commission cited other labor problems, identified in reports and reports, in factories that supply the retailer, such as retention of the first month of payment to guarantee the permanence of employees, 18-hour days with only one day off per month and workplaces with no exits. suitable fire.

Products that pose health risks

Another part of the report mentions risks to health and the environment. “Health Canada [departamento do governo canadense] tested a Shein baby jacket and found it to have 20 times the amount of lead considered safe for children, while a Shein bag contained more than five times the accepted level for children,” the USCC noted.

“The environmental group Greenpeace also released a study alleging that several chemicals used in Shein’s products exceeded the level allowed by EU regulations,” the commission added.

On the environmental issue, the USCC noted that a Bloomberg report reported that Shein’s products contain 95.2% new plastics rather than recycled materials, “while the high volume of shipments and the low reuse rate among Shein’s products increase textile waste”.

The retailer faces legal troubles, with dozens of lawsuits filed by big brands such as Ralph Lauren, to independent artists who allege that Shein sells copied or unauthorized models.

Another warning from the USCC is that, due to the low prices of its products, the company avoids tariffs and customs inspections in the United States, in addition to enjoying tax benefits in China.

While the report focuses on Shein, the commission also cites concerns about another Chinese fast fashion company, Temu, whose parent company, PDD Holdings, was accused by the NGO China Labor Watch of requiring employees to work 380 hours a month.

A recent report by CNN noted that cybersecurity teams found malware in the Android app of another PDD e-commerce platform, Pinduoduo. The tool bypassed users’ security permissions and accessed private messages, changed settings, viewed data from other apps, and prevented them from being uninstalled. In March, the app was suspended from the Google Play Store.

Temu did not comment on the USCC report. Shein, on the other hand, manifested itself in a statement. “As a global company with customers and operations around the world, Shein is serious about transparency throughout our supply chain. For more than a decade, we have provided customers with on-demand and affordable fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, legally and with full respect for the communities we serve.”