Exposanità and Cosmofarma Exibition in Bologna from 11 May

On 13 May they will meet in the Bologna exhibition center Exposanità (from 11 to 13 May) and Cosmofarma Exhibition (from 13 to 15 May). A passing of the baton between the two most significant health-themed events, and an opportunity for discussion between exponents of health and pharmaceuticals. Exposanità, an international event at the service of health and assistance, will start on 11 May. 157 conferences and over 450 companies will create a comparison in Bologna for all professionals working in the healthcare sector. With workshops and special initiatives, all the topics of greatest interest to health professionals, social health and welfare, rehabilitation and managerial professionals operating in the public and private sectors will be dealt with. The event, which will end on day 13, will pass the baton to the 25th edition of Cosmofarma Exhibition, the leading event in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

Pharmacies, the future is digital

More and more people are looking online for information on health and wellness and the future of the pharmacy really seems to be digital. A trend that has been going on for years and that the pandemic has strengthened. Just to help pharmacists use the web to the fullest, to respond to the needs and questions of users and to combat fake news, the Digital Area arrives at Cosmofarma Exhibition “Encounters Reapproached”, scheduled at BolognaFiere from 13 to 15 May. The unprecedented initiative is focused on the presentation of companies offering products aimed at the implementation of pharmacy management and services. The purpose is to show integrative solutions to traditional pharmacy management, thanks to new digital activities. From tampons to Covid vaccine reservations. The two years of the pandemic have changed the face and role of pharmacies. The future of assistance and in which direction the sector is heading in the post-Covid era is therefore one of main engines of the 2022 edition of Cosmofarma Exhibition, with over 60 appointments.

Cosmofarma Exibition, three days of events, conferences and workshops

Over the three days, from 13 to 15 May, there will be conferences, events and workshops, in which the protagonists of the sector will have the opportunity to discuss and reflect on new paths of professional development. “Closer encounters. Synergy at the center “ is the claim of Cosmofarma Exhibition 2022 which with this new edition focuses on physical contact, on the importance of encounters as a driving force for new and consolidated relationships between operators in the sector and between pharmacist and patient / customer. With 2022, the goal is to enhance concepts such as the strength of synergy and the communion of intentions, because “The closer we are, the further we go, the further we go”. In the 25 edition, we will also talk about the figure by now of the influencer and what kind of role he may have in the field of pharmacy. “The pharmacist has in fact different roles – he explained Francesca Ferilli General Manager of Bos– is a health professional, a counselor, a communicator, a provider of essential services “.

Cosmofarma Exibition, the “salon of health” with Susanna Message

Among the numerous novelties this year, there is also a social area with free space for interviews and insights and among these the “Cosmofarma Health Room” led by Susanna Message. Among the most interesting news are those of high technology such as that represented by the Biomedical pharma company which will present the innovative hi-tech Skin Up device: this is the first ultrasonic cosmetic nebulizer capable of delivering a dermocosmetic formula rich in active ingredients to the skin without contaminating the treatment area with the hands: an instant treatment for face and neck lasting just 15 seconds. Finally, space for solidarity for this edition “We are honored and happy to announce that both Exposanità and Cosmofarma – concluded Francesca Ferilli – have chosen to donate part of the proceeds from the ticket office respectively to Sant’Orsola Foundation of Bologna and 3 to the Francesca Rava Foundation, both committed to providing health support to refugees from the war in Ukraine “.