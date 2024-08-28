“Given that 83 percent of Mexico’s total exports (to the world) are destined for the United States, we believe that this reform represents a potentially threatening situation for the trade relationship between both nations,” said Andrés Franco Zaldívar, director of the organization.

He pointed out that one of the most affected sectors would be the automotive sector, which is the leading exporter of Mexico. In this regard, yesterday the Bank of Mexico reported that in the first seven months of this year automotive exports to the United States represented 28.5 percent of total non-oil exports, with an annual growth of 9.1 percent.

“As for non-oil exports, those directed to the United States grew at an annual rate of 18.0 percent, while those directed to the rest of the world grew at 7.1 percent,” the report said.

The director of Comce Noreste said that currently automotive sales to the United States are free of tariffs, but without the T-MEC they could pay this type of taxes. “With all this, due to the collateral damage that it would imply, supply chains would be destroyed, there would be job losses and foreign investment would fall,” he said. The organization prepared a document in which it urged to analyze the consequences that judicial reform would bring as it is proposed. He indicated that he is concerned about the election of judges by popular vote, since this measure does not comply with the provisions established in Annex 10-B1 “Integration of Binational Panels” of the T-MEC, in force since 2020. This Annex specifies that the signatory parties of the T-MEC must prepare and maintain a list of panelists to resolve trade disputes. The candidates, who should mostly be judges or former judges, must be selected for their objectivity, reliability and knowledge of international trade law. “The proposal to elect judges by popular vote could compromise the integrity and objectivity of this process, putting the correct application of the T-MEC at risk. “For Mexico, economic dependence on the United States makes the loss of the agreement a critical challenge, while for the United States, disruptions in the supply chain and the loss of global competitiveness would be the main problems to face,” noted the Comce Noreste.