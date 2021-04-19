In January-February 2021, the United Kingdom purchased gold in the Russian Federation for almost $ 1.4 billion – this is 83% higher than the same level of 2019, follows from the data of the Federal Customs Service, Izvestia TV channel reports.

Last year was also a record for the sale of gold to England – Russia tripled its exports.

London is home to the main exchange for metals trading. Buyers include global funds, banks and private investors.

Experts note that the position of the Central Bank of Russia influenced the growth of exports.

The regulator refused to purchase the precious metal as a reserve asset.

In addition to Great Britain, Kazakhstan and Switzerland are among the leaders in the import of Russian gold.

The Izvestia TV channel is available in the packages of cable operators, in Moscow it is located on the 26th button. The channel is also broadcast live on the iz.ru website.