According to the information presented by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), Mexico’s exports achieved their highest rebound in monthly rate in 11 months after rebound 6.06 percent last January, with a total value of 50 thousand 459 million dollarsafter suffering three casualties in ranks.

This increase in foreign sales is given by the expansion of 6.28 percent, within the non-oil exports hand in hand with the manufacturing sector.

“In January 2023, according to the timely information on foreign trade, a trade deficit of 4,125 million dollars was registered, a balance that compares with the deficit of 6,278 million dollars obtained in the same month of 2022”, pointed the Inegi.

Likewise, the manufacturing exports rose a 7.09 percent last January thanks to the instruments within the automotive industry of 12.14 percentamong other manufacturing branches of 4.46 percent.

On the contrary, the foreign sales of the extractive sector decreased to 7.79 percentwhile the agricultural 5.37 percent. Regarding imports, they moderated from 2.74 to 2.39 percent in the first month of the year, at a value of 50 thousand 428 million dollars.

“In the reference month, the value of merchandise exports reached 42 thousand 591 million dollars, a figure made up of 39 thousand 878 million dollars of non-oil exports and by 2 thousand 712 million dollars from oil companies”, added the Institute.

On the other hand, the increase in 20.04 percent of purchases of consumer goods, which means its highest rate in 25 years and nine months. Meanwhile, purchases of goods of external origin fell 0.64 percent monthly in January in the case of capital goods and 0.06 percent in intermediate use goods.

“In this way, total exports reported an annual growth of 25.6%, the result of increases of 26.9% in non-oil exports and 8.9% in oil exports. Within non-oil exports, those aimed at The United States advanced 26.6% at an annual rate and the channeled to the rest of the world, 28.5 percent” reads the document.

Thus, Mexico recorded a surplus commercial for 32 million dollars in January 2023, which is preceded by a deficitt in December 2022 for 1,677 million.

During the first month of the current year and with seasonally adjusted figures, the merchandise imports were from 46 thousand 176 million dollars. An amount that implied an annual rise of 16.3 percent, as a result of variations of 15.7 percent, while the non-oil imports and of 20.6 percent in oil companies. When considering imports by type of good, annual increases of 30.2% were observed in consumer goods, 13.5% in intermediate use goods and 19.7% in capital goods.