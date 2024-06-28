Mexico City.- In the first quarter of 2024, 19 states in the country had increases in their exports, while in 13 entities, including Mexico City and Nuevo León, the results were downward, according to original figures from the National Institute of Statistics (Inegi). .

Quintana Roo had the highest growth in its exports, as it more than quadrupled in the period from January to March of this year (349.5 percent), its highest annual rate in seven quarters.

Other entities that achieved double-digit increases in their foreign sales were Aguascalientes (32.1 percent annually), Morelos (15.9 percent), Nayarit (14.8 percent), Guanajuato (14.3 percent), San Luis Potosí (13.4 percent ), Yucatán (12.9 percent) and State of Mexico (10.0 percent).

In contrast, Zacatecas led the group of states with unfavorable variations in exports, with an annual decline of 34.5 percent in the same reference period.

Mexico City saw a 4.1 percent decrease in its foreign sales, while Nuevo León saw a 2.4 percent decrease, preceded in both cases by increases of 5.3 and 6.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively.

However, the Inegi numbers also show that five states accounted for 51.4 percent of the value sold abroad by the Country in the first three months of 2024: Chihuahua, with 13.1 percent of the total (16,704 million dollars ); Coahuila, which participated with 12.1 percent; Nuevo León, with 10.2 percent, Jalisco, with 5.3 percent; and the State of Mexico, with 4.2 percent.

At the same time, Mexico City accounted for a share of only 0.7 percent in the value of exports, with 936 million dollars.