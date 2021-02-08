Exports Finland’s foreign trade faded significantly in the interest year

According to preliminary customs data, the trade deficit increased to two billion euros last year.

Finland the value of exports of goods decreased by 11.9 per cent last year, according to preliminary data from Customs. Exports were worth EUR 57.3 billion.

Exports of goods declined to almost all major export countries last year. Exports to Germany fell by 16.6 per cent, to Russia by 17.6 per cent and to Sweden by more than 11 per cent. Last year, exports to Sweden and Russia were still growing.

In contrast, exports to the United States increased by 1.4 percent.

Exports decreased the most, by 21.6 per cent in April to June. In the fourth quarter, the contraction slowed to 2.5 percent.

The decline in exports had the largest impact on petroleum products, whose export value fell by a third in January – November. According to the customs, export prices decreased significantly more than export volumes.

Exports of machinery, equipment and transport equipment fell by a total of 12.8 per cent in January to November. The value of forest industry exports as a whole weakened by 18 per cent. The value of iron and steel exports fell by 31 per cent.

In contrast, exports of medicines and pharmaceutical products increased by 28 percent. Exports of ores and scrap metal also grew briskly. In addition, food exports increased by almost five percent.

Imports of goods the value also decreased by 9.9 per cent and was worth almost EUR 59.4 billion.

Last year, the trade deficit clearly increased compared to the previous year. According to preliminary data, the trade balance was in deficit by EUR 2 billion in 2020.

In 2019, the deficit was almost EUR 0.8 billion. At that time, exports from Finland increased by 2.2 per cent, but imports fell by just over one per cent.

In 2018, both exports and imports increased by 6.6 per cent.