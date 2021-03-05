Exports Central Chamber of Commerce report: Almost half of Finnish export companies believe that EU stimulus measures will open up new export opportunities

Forty-eight per cent of exporting companies believe that the EU recovery and the member states’ own actions will open up new export opportunities for the company.

Almost half Finnish export companies believe that the European Union-wide recovery package will open up new export opportunities for the company, according to a survey by the Central Chamber of Commerce.

In the second half of February, the Central Chamber of Commerce asked export companies how they recovery package and national corona measures and stimulus packages in different member states affect the export potential of one’s own company. A few percent said the stimulus measures would restrict or hinder the company’s exports.

One-fifth of companies believe that stimulus measures only favor local companies. 28% of respondents do not believe that the recovery will in any way affect the company’s operations in the countries where the exports are made.

EU Less optimistic opinions have also been expressed about the benefits of the recovery package for Finnish exports. Doctor of Economics Juha Tervala stated at a hearing of the Parliamentary Finance Committee in January that the EU recovery package even if successful, could have a negative impact on the Finnish economy. In Tervala’s opinion, participation in the package should be seen as part of the costs that Finland pays for the benefits of EU membership.

Also an economist Vesa Vihriälä stated, as did Tervala, that the recovery package may not be of significant benefit For Finnish exports.

Director of the Central Chamber of Commerce Timo Vuori considers, on the other hand, that the EU’s recovery package can boost the economy and its reform in Europe if it is targeted correctly. This could open up new export markets for Finland as well.

The Central Chamber of Commerce’s survey of export companies was answered by more than 260 export companies between 18 and 24 February 2021.