A deputy from the Frente de Todos, Fernanda Vallejos, made an outdated statement: “We have the curse of exporting food …”.

Our curse is old and that is that we are governed by populism with people who do not take responsibility for their mistakes.

The fact of exporting food, in any case it would be a blessing, since it is an inexhaustible resource and only depends on investment and work. Even if we wanted to add value to it.

There are countries like those of the Arabian peninsula, the Scandinavians, and even Venezuela, which they export oil, non-renewable energy. Except for the latter, they improved their standard of living thanks to this export. But it is not an inexhaustible resource and therefore they are already thinking about how to develop their economies when they don’t have more oil or stop being a business.

Fernanda Vallejos had indicated that “it is imperative to decouple international and domestic prices, without harming exports.” Photo: DYN.

It is true that when free market policies are applied international prices directly affect the domestic economy. It is easier for countries that export oil to subsidize fuels or derivatives so that they do not affect the internal economy.

In our case, that we export grains and meat, if we try to subsidize we would have to do it with practically all the products of the family basket, which would be unfeasible.

They have even tried to put a very low dollar, but it is also unfeasible because it discourages rural production and the parallel dollar appears.

They also try to control prices, a very ineffective measure that produces shortages.

We believe that the solution is for foreign trade to become a strategic resource of the country, therefore it would have to be managed by the State, which could well be through a tariff policy or by adjusting the prices in pesos of all exports of raw materials , guaranteeing all production inputs in pesos and that they are not modified by the value of the dollar. This would help de-dollarize the economy and stabilize our currency.

Of course, to carry this out, it would be necessary to take several complementary measures, but if we don’t, we will continue to change from failures, at the risk that some messiah will appear and propose to directly replace our currency with the dollar.

Exporting food is a blessing, our curse is the irresponsible leadership that postulates outdated ideologies to hide mediocrity, lies, corruption and the inability to govern.

Fabio Abraham

[email protected]

“Eviction cannot be prohibited”

The reader assures that regarding the prohibition of evictions of tenants “there are abusers who take advantage of the situation and prolong the DNU 320/2020 live free and are unimpeachable.” Photo: Juano Tesone.

The pandemic has made us make all kinds of decisions in pursuit of solidarity. But some begin to be unfair if all the alternatives are not evaluated. Not all landlords are rich and bad, and not all tenants are good and poor.

It is necessary to let the public powers work, which incidentally, having had such a fair, the judiciary should be working.

Eviction cannot be prohibited. It is a right of those who are victims of those who do not fulfill an obligation.

It can be established that in certain cases a way is sought not to leave honest families who paid and will pay on the street. But also there are abusers who take advantage of the situation and by prolonging the DNU 320/2020 they live free and are unimputable. It cannot all fit in the same bag. The only proposal cannot be to extend the decree, promoted by only a part of the sector.

Someone should have been thinking of solutions. If they did not do so, do not pretend that the inefficiency is paid by the owners, who are often retirees who pay a nursing home with that. Let justice decide. That is what it is for. If it lasts a year, it is not an emergency. Decree 320/2020 cannot continue to be extended, it only increases debts and favors scammers.

Viviana Clas

[email protected]

“Laws must respect freedom, reason and justice”

Session in the Chamber of Deputies of the Nation. Photo: Juan Manuel Foglia.

The Greek philosopher Socrates was sentenced to death by the affirmative vote of 281 judges against 219. That sentence also constituted a warning to all innocent Athenians. In this way they were warned what could happen to those who did not obey power.

Who were defeated in this story? The innocent Athenians who lost part of their freedom, their right to know the truth, to demand that they act with reason and that justice always be done. Ultimately all of Greece lost. Nobody remembers his accusers Anito, Meleto and Licón.

Nor does anyone know the names of those judges, but Socrates continues to illuminate true democracies by letting them know that the number is not enough for a norm to be law or sentence. It must necessarily respect freedom, truth, reason and justice. If not all of us will be losers in the end.

Hugo Recabarren

[email protected]

About the case of Carolina Píparo

Carolina Píparo after testifying about the motorcycle crash that involved her husband. Photo: Mauricio Nievas.

A saying goes: He who burns himself with milk sees a cow and cries. What was Carolina Píparo’s terror when they pointed her with two revolvers? What may have gone through your husband’s head when he recalled the months What happened in the hospital caring for his injured wife and crying for his murdered son? And that when they asked the commissioner to accelerate the investigation, he replied that Carolina was an excess and a thorough study was never made to eradicate the scourge of entrances and exits. Let us remember that in the previous assault only the assailants went to jail, but it was never known who told the marker the day and time that Carolina would go to the bank to withdraw the money.

Now, when clouded by rage at the repetition of the situation, Carolina Píparo’s husband wanted to pursue the motorcycle jets, he himself collided with another motorcycle driver and injured him. The man is in jail for attempted murder and she is on a waiting list. Instead, the six boys returned home to wait, sheltered by the protective wings of their mamacitas, for the waters to calm down and they can commit crimes again.

Nora rosenzvit

[email protected]

“I’m tired of useless bureaucracy”

Withdrawing a credit card can be a cumbersome process. Photo Shutterstock.

I would like to present one more proof of how you can make the citizen uncomfortable. For various reasons I am not regularly at home. A few days ago I received a notice from Correo Argentino informing that I had a credit card in my name containing the address of the branch where I could withdraw it (Carrasco 31, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires).

Taking into account that I am usually not at home, I went the next day to pick up the card with my ID. In the place they told me that because it is “high security” sThey could only deliver it to me at home to my person. I explained to them that it is impossible for me to be there and asked: “What is the difference if I receive it on one side or the other?” And I proposed that in any case they tell me what day they are going and I wait for them despite everything.

In response they gave me a phone number that never responds.

I’m already tired of useless bureaucracy. And something else: the supervisor told me that this disposition to hand over credit cards is 6 years old. I am writing to simply tell one of the many things that complicate our time and spirit in this blessed land.

Mario Seisdedos

[email protected]