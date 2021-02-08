The Federal Administration of Public Revenue (AFIP) established that, to access VAT refunds for exports, companies must: 1) present the documentation required by the Tax Planning Information Regime and 2) comply with the obligation established by the Central Bank in matter of entry and settlement of foreign currency that give rise to the tax benefit.

The general resolution was published Monday in the Official Gazette. In his arguments, he mentions that the changes benefit compliant firms.

The regulation signed by Marcó del Pont also established as a condition for the reimbursement of VAT for exports that the applicant do not register due debts for any concept related to its tax, social security and / or customs obligations, on the date of its effectiveness.

The modifications established by the AFIP will be applicable for the payments that must be made from March. From that moment on, taxpayers who fail to comply with the “Tax planning information regime” established by General Resolution No. 4838 will be excluded from the reimbursement regime attributable to exports.

The Tax Planning Information Regime is a mechanism is an instrument used globally to reduce opacity, avoid evasion and prevent money laundering. Information regimes such as the one implemented by the AFIP at the end of last year constitute a widespread practice among tax administrations around the world since they allow verifying that taxes are entered in the jurisdictions where taxable events are actually perfected. As of March, companies that intend to access a VAT refund for export must have submitted the required information on tax planning. The changes strengthen policy coordination within the public sector.

Likewise, as of March, before making a VAT refund to an exporting firm, the tax administration will verify that this meet your obligations to enter and settle foreign exchange. The AFIP’s decision establishes that exporting companies that process a VAT refund must not register, as of the effective date of the refund, breaches of the obligation to enter and settle foreign currency in accordance with the provisions of DNU No. 609/2019 and its modifying. When that happens, the refund will be made for the amount that exceeds the amount of said breaches, until they are regularized.

The second amended regulation is the one that establishes the procedure for registration in the Simplified Agricultural Information System (SISA), a scoring system for registered subjects based on the breaches that may be detected, a VAT withholding regime on certain agricultural operations, whose aliquot varies according to the qualification status of the subject withheld and a reimbursement system – total or partial- of the withheld tax that also takes into consideration said qualification status. At this point, it is incorporated into State 3 of the SISA, as “Non-compliance detected”, of a “formal” type, to inconsistencies or non-compliance reported by the Central Bank regarding the obligation to enter and settle foreign currency.