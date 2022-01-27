Exhibitor of the Region at the Fruit Logistica in Berlin in 2020. The fair has been delayed this year. / NACHO GARCIA

The regional agri-food sector fears that the conflict in Ukraine will further worsen trade barriers for Russia and other neighboring countries, such as Belarus. Fruit and vegetable exporters and canners have suffered from the ‘Russian veto’ since 2014, which will last until December this year. They suspect that if there are new reprisals