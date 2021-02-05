The fruit and vegetable sector and transporters meet today to demand more inspectors at customs and prevent trade with the United Kingdom from being strangled in April Trucks passing inspection at the Murcia customs area last month. / GUILLERMO CARRIÓN / AGM MANUEL BUITRAGO Friday, 5 February 2021, 02:45



Fruit and vegetable exporters face another litmus test, tougher than the previous ones, due to the new requirements that they must meet as of April 1 as a result of ‘Brexit’. It will be necessary for each truck to present a phytosanitary certificate and a pre-notification of the load at destination. To avoid