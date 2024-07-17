Export | Vietnamese people who are worried about safety want Finnish meat, believes the export director

Export|Finland has received an export permit for the export of pork and poultry meat to Vietnam. Finnish companies plan to compete in the world’s sixth largest pork-producing country with quality and safety.

In the near future In Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, the meatballs of Bun Cha, a popular dish, can contain Finnish pork.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry said on Monday that Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has announced that it has approved the import of pork and poultry meat and meat products derived from them from Finland.

The project to enter the market was already started in 2018.

In 2021, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Vietnam approved the project materials compiled by the Food Agency. Obtaining an export permit required several reports on Finnish official control, the animal disease situation and food safety, the Food Agency says in its press release.

After that, there was still an inspection trip to Finland by the Ministry of Vietnam and an export promotion trip from Finland to Vietnam conducted in the same month under the leadership of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, until the doors to the market opened.

“Generally taking into account all export permits are welcome”, says the export director of the Federation of Agricultural and Forestry Producers, the meat producers’ interest organization Thimjos Ninios.

Ninios says that unlike in the machine industry or the technology industry, the export of livestock always requires a permit procedure.

Pork and poultry play a central role in Vietnamese food culture. The country is also a significant meat producing country itself.

Vietnam is the sixth largest pork producer in the world and the second largest in Asia after China, and it aims to increase its production.

In 2023, the country produced 4.87 million tons of pork. Production increased by 7.2 percent from the previous year.

In 2022, 1.66 million tons of chicken meat and 11.9 billion eggs were produced. In addition to this, there is extensive production of duck meat and eggs in Vietnam.

Ninio’s according to Finland’s trump card in the market is quality.

“Finland cannot compete in Vietnam with volume,” he states.

“Quality is what sets us apart. Finland’s more sustainable way of producing meat distinguishes it from other production.”

According to Ninios, there are middle-class and better-off consumers in Vietnam who want and can invest in high-quality and safe meat.

Food safety is a matter of course in Finland, he states, but in Asia it arouses more concern among consumers.

Ninios cites the Chinese milk scandal in 2008 as an example.

The Chinese Meijers had added melamine used in the plastic industry to the milk to increase the milk’s protein content. As a result, at least six children died and almost 300,000 people who drank the milk became ill. The products also ended up being exported.

Meat export You can start from Finland to Vietnam when the Finnish export facilities have been added to the register of import facilities maintained by Vietnam.

Ninios says that Vietnam is not the biggest market in Asia, but it is rapidly developing. Finland is also starting to export in good time, because Denmark, for example, a large pork exporting country, has not yet had time to properly land on the Vietnamese market.

“It’s good to be ahead of the curve in developing markets,” says Ninios.

Finland’s largest meat producing companies did not want to comment on the matter before the publication of the interim reports.