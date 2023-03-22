BRASILIA (Reuters) – The negative impact for the oil industry with the institution of the oil export tax by the Brazilian government is of 1.2 billion dollars, which reduces the international competitiveness of the Brazilian commodity and also has repercussions on investments and on the States. and municipalities, assessed a representative of the sector.

The tribute was created by the Lula government as a provisional measure and has been the subject of questioning by oil companies and political parties, who even appealed to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to challenge it.

“In total, we calculated 1.2 billion dollars in these four months (the impact with the tax, during the effective period). This is the value if you take exports. The problem is in the investments, in the projects that were being sanctioned, approved by the companies”, said the president of the Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas (IBP), Roberto Ardenghy, during an event in Brasília.

“Many companies are going to put a handbrake and this affects a lot of states and municipalities”, he reinforced, in an interview during the seminar Future and Opportunities of the Oil and Gas Sector in Brazil.

The president of the IBP pointed out that the advantage that Brazilian oil has on the international market, of having a lower emission of pollutants, “ends up being diminished or almost annulled by the tax”.

The government decides to impose a tax on oil exports as a way of offsetting only a partial resumption of federal taxes on gasoline and ethanol as of March, while diesel remains exempt from PIS/Cofins until the end of the year.

A broader exemption had been determined by former President Jair Bolsonaro, in the midst of the electoral dispute, last year.

