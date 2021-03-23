D.he head of the EU vaccination program, Sandra Gallina, is determined to secure the cans produced in the Union by Astra-Zeneca. “We intend to take action,” Gallina told MEPs on Tuesday. The EU will use “all means available to us” to get the Astra Zeneca cans. Gallina did not say what means these might be. Only one of five AstraZeneca manufacturing sites listed in the contracts currently supplies vaccines to the EU. “It’s a shame, it’s reputation damage.”

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has therefore already brought an export ban for Astra-Zeneca vaccines into the discussion. Commission representative Gallina ruled out that the EU would also block vaccine exports from other manufacturers. Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna, for example, would fulfill their obligations to the EU, “and that is what counts for us,” said the Italian.

The EU’s anger is directed primarily at the addresses of the United States and Great Britain, which so far have hardly exported any vaccines at all. The British-Swedish group AstraZeneca recently announced that it would deliver 100 million vaccine doses to the EU by the end of June. This corresponds to only about a third of what the group has contractually promised. Listed as manufacturing facilities in the contract are two factories in Great Britain, one in the Netherlands and one in Belgium. Another branch in the United States is listed as an alternative. At the moment only the Belgian factory produces vaccines for the EU.

The topic should come up at the video summit of the EU heads of state and government on Thursday and Friday. A Dutch government official spoke out in favor of a compromise in principle. An export ban would be a “lose-lose scenario”. The Hague will follow the Commission’s decision – and if necessary enforce the export ban, he added. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) assured Commission President von der Leyen of her support on Tuesday night. “We have a problem with Astrazeneca,” she said after the conference with the prime ministers. On the other hand, criticism came from Ireland. Prime Minister Michael Martin spoke out strictly against export bans on Monday.