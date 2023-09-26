Export restrictions | The United States put Finnish companies on a blacklist

US operators are not allowed to sell their products to companies on the blacklist unless they obtain separate permission from the government.

of the United States on Monday, the Ministry of Trade imposed export restrictions on 28 foreign companies, reported, among other things The Wall Street Journal and Reuters.

Most of the companies added to the blacklist were Russian or Chinese, but according to Reuters there were also Finnish and German companies. The story did not specify whether it was a single Finnish company or whether there were several companies.

According to the Wall Street Journal, US operators are not allowed to sell their products to companies on the blacklist unless they obtain separate permission from the US government.

Export restrictions are meant to act as pressure on foreign actors who can undermine US security interests.

According to the Ministry of Trade, the nine companies added to the list are suspected of having supplied components for the airplanes with which Russia has waged a war of aggression in Ukraine. The ministry did not specify the nationality of the suspected companies.

Black list is the most recent president Joe Biden of actions aimed at limiting the export of goods and technology usable for military purposes to companies in Russia, China and other parts of the world.

“We will not hesitate to take swift and effective action against those who continue to seek to supply and support Vladimir Putin illegal and immoral war in Ukraine”, head of export control at the Ministry of Trade Alan Estevez said in a statement.