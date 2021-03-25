Export sales of the Sputnik V vaccine by the end of the year will amount to from several hundred million dollars to $ 1 billion. Such estimates were given to Izvestia by the drug manufacturers – the directors of Biocad Dmitry Morozov and R-Pharm Alexey Repik.

A tangible increase in supplies abroad, according to Alexei Repik’s estimates, will begin towards the end of spring. Now Russian pharmaceutical companies are working to meet the demand for a vaccine on the domestic market – so far there have been practically no significant shipments to foreign buyers, the head of R-Pharm added.

“In April-May, the key focus will still be providing our own calendar [вакцинации], by the end of spring it will be possible to more actively supply Sputnik to foreign markets. By the end of the summer, the amount of exports will surpass the $ 1 billion mark, ”Alexey Repik believes.

So far, the vaccine has been registered in 56 countries. As the head of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev said earlier, Russia has received preliminary orders for the supply of more than 1.2 billion doses of Sputnik V (the vaccination provides for the introduction of two “injections”). The cost of one for international markets is less than $ 10, the fund said.

The Russian vaccine, as previously reported by the British research company YouGov, is one of the most popular and recognizable in the world. According to a survey of 9.4 thousand people from Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, North Africa and Europe, Sputnik V is among the top 2 most preferred vaccines after the American Pfizer / BioNTech. 74% of respondents are aware of the Russian drug.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

