In 2022, the Netherlands will have exported 122.3 billion euros worth of agricultural goods abroad. That is more than 17 percent more than in 2021, when it concerned 104.3 billion euros. The increase in the value of agricultural exports is mainly due to higher export prices. This emerged on Tuesday from a study by Wageningen University & Research and Statistics Netherlands (CBS) commissioned by the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV). The figures do not show how many products were actually transported abroad.

The higher export price is mainly due to the fact that farmers, market gardeners and food manufacturers have passed on the increasing costs as much as possible in their prices. This concerns costs for animal feed raw materials, artificial fertilizer and energy. In 2022, the Dutch economy will have earned an estimated 49.6 billion euros from the export of agricultural goods. 44.9 billion comes directly from the export of Dutch products. The rest of the profit came from re-exports, products that were imported and then shipped abroad.

Where floriculture was the most exported for years, last year the dairy and eggs product group was at the top. The export value has increased by 35 percent: from 8.8 billion euros in 2021 to 11.9 billion euros in 2022. This can also be explained by the increased prices, the milk price was historically high in 2022 due to high energy and animal feed costs. The price of eggs is also high and the supply is smaller due to the avian flu.