Ciudad Juarez.– The added value of the Manufacturing, Maquiladora and Export Services Industry (Immex) in the state registered an amount of 130 thousand 807 million pesos (mdp) in the first half of the year, a figure 9.8 percent higher than the same period in 2023.

The Economic and Social Information Center of the State Secretariat for Innovation and Economic Development, based on data from Inegi, specified that the added value considers the salaries paid, national inputs and the consumption of goods and services.

In terms of added value in the industrial sector, Chihuahua ranked fifth nationally and contributed 7.5% to the country’s figure.

The wages paid by Immex companies to employed personnel represented 13.9% of the national expenditure, while the purchase of national inputs accounted for 2.8% of the national total and the consumption of goods and services in the national market, 9.3%.

With 426,870 employees, the state of Chihuahua ranked first in the country in terms of personnel employed in the sector, which represented 14.6% of the national total, while in terms of the number of establishments it ranked third with 478, which represent 9.2% of the national total.

In the first half of the year, Nuevo León ranked first in added value, reporting 310,607 million pesos, followed by Guanajuato with 183,923 million pesos, Coahuila with 170,864 million pesos, Jalisco with 155,540 million pesos, Chihuahua with 130,807 million pesos and the State of Mexico with 128,267 million pesos.

The 2nd with the most growth

Of the states with the highest added value, Chihuahua was the second with the greatest growth, while Guanajuato was in first place, reporting an increase of 19.3%.

In June, the added value reported by the sector in the state amounted to 22,252 million pesos, 1.8% higher than the same month last year, placing Chihuahua in sixth place. During this month, 7.03% of the inputs for its production were national, a degree of integration.

In the sixth month of the year, the average salary of workers and technicians was 11,071 pesos and that of administrative staff was 33,922 pesos, occupying 13th and 4th place nationally, respectively.