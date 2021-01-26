Export controls for corona vaccines sound fair. But in truth the calls for her reveal the helplessness of those politically responsible.

Export controls for vaccines – that sounds like a fair demand at first. After all, the state should know where the precious ampoules are going. On closer inspection, however, there are numerous pitfalls that make the proposal a really bad idea. The EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides and Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn made the request as a direct reaction to the unreliability of the AstraZeneca company.

The suspicion arose in Brussels that the company had been secretly selling prepaid cans to the UK. That would be monstrous indeed. In retrospect it would be interesting to know what happened to the money and the active ingredient. However, politicians should keep in mind that additional export bureaucracy would affect all EU suppliers. So also the companies Biontech and Curevac, which also supply other parts of the world from European soil.

Will Biontech also have to obtain a permit for the export of every batch in the future? With the help of forms that are then processed at Brussels’ speed? Does this delay deliveries that are urgently expected by the client? Then the EU would gamble away a lot of confidence in the efficiency and reliability of its economy. There could even be setbacks.

If the EU keeps promised vaccine supplies to itself, partner countries like China could for their part withhold chemical precursors or medical protective equipment. In principle, export controls are a legitimate political tool. However, they should be announced in good time so that the exporters and the authorities can prepare for them – instead of being ordered as hasty immediate measures. Jens Spahn emphasizes that it is not about “EU first”. For real?

The introduction of export controls sends out exactly this message: We want to keep the vaccine produced here to ourselves. That may be well received in nationally thinking circles. Internationally, the vaccine is needed just as urgently elsewhere as it is in the EU. Those responsible for vaccines in politics now want to hide their mistakes on the one hand, including late ordering on conditions that do not include preferential treatment.

And, on the other hand, they are looking for ways to harm the manufacturers of AstraZeneca and make them compliant. The export law was an obvious starting point here – but the fixation on it ultimately shows above all the helplessness of those responsible.