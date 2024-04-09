Export | Central Chamber of Commerce: Strikes collapsed Finnish exports in March

According to the Central Chamber of Commerce, Finnish exports decreased by 30 percent in March compared to the same time last year.

Four week-long political strikes collapsed Finnish exports in March, says the Central Chamber of Commerce, relying on its export document statistics.

According to the Central Chamber of Commerce, Finnish exports decreased by 30 percent in March compared to the same time last year.

While almost 4,800 certificates of origin included in export documents were issued in March of last year, the figure for March this year was just over 3,300.

Chambers of commerce issue certificates of origin to companies that export goods outside the EU and EEA countries.