Joshua Reynolds’ portrait of the Polynesian Omai is still banned from leaving Britain. The export ban on the work, which is classified as an important cultural asset, has been extended.

Dhe British government has extended the temporary export ban on Joshua Reynolds’ portrait of the Polynesian known as Omai, which expired in early July, to March 23, 2023 to prevent the loss of this work, which is important to Great Britain for artistic and cultural reasons. It is considered emblematic of the British public’s encounter with the non-European world. Omai rose to prominence when he was introduced to London society by explorer Joseph Banks in October 1774. Combining the notion of the “noble savage” with classical tradition, Reynolds painted the stranger, wearing his South Seas robes, in a pose reminiscent of the Apollo of Belvedere.

Gina Thomas Features correspondent based in London.

The larger-than-life portrait fetched a hammer price of £9.4 million in 2001 and was subsequently acquired by Irish horse breeder John Magnier. Although he was denied export, he turned down a £12.5 million purchase offer from Tate. The picture has been valued at 50 million pounds for the export license that has now been applied for. It is assumed that the estimate, which is considered exaggerated in the trade, is intended to make it easier for the owner to export. So far, as far as is known, neither the government nor a British museum have joined a national fundraising campaign.