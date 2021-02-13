For

Jorge Vara

Agricultural engineer. Former Minister of Production of Corrientes. National Deputy – UCR

Argentina is a ship adrift, and until we agree where we want to go, we will hardly get out of this lethargy that has been going on for decades.

In the world it is not disputed whether exporting is good or badMuch less is it considered a tragedy that the international prices of its export offer increase, taking into account the impact on investment, production, employment, consumption and collection.

Faced with an increase in the international price of corn, and with the argument of containing its inflationary effect, recently it intervened temporarily in its export. But the reality is that the incidence of corn is not so relevant in the shelf price of meats. Intervening in a spasmodic way a market for an export product, in the long run brings more harm than good.

Count on a good diagnosis of the situation is key to determine successful policy measures.

Argentina, along with the US, Australia, New Zealand and Uruguay is one of the 5 countries in the world that consumes more than 100 kg of animal meat per person / year. Today the Argentine eats an average of 50 kg of chicken / year, almost the same amount as red meat, and another 20 kg of pork. In eggs, in the last 7 years we have increased from 230 to 300 units / person / year, placing us as the sixth country in per capita consumption. In dairy, when FAO recommends 160 liters of dairy equivalent per capita, Argentina is at 200 liters.

On the other hand, in corn, we are the fourth largest producer and second world exporter. And together with the US the largest producers per capita, more than 1,100 kg / year, with Brazil far behind with 500 kg / year. If we consider grain production, with 3,000 kg per capita (soy, wheat, corn, rice, etc.), we are the first in the world.

There is no doubt about the causal relationship between the first and the second. Argentina has these patterns of food consumption, not precisely because of its income level, but because we are efficient producers and exporters and therefore we can acquire them at a lower price than the rest of the world. The decoupling of prices in these foods already exists.

Another fact is that Argentina had a favorable evolution in the process of linkage of agroindustrial chains. Precisely, corn is a very remarkable component of this productive network. Interrelated with the production of Red Meat, Chicken, Pork, Eggs, Dairy Products, Edible Oils and Flours, Bio-fuels and new Biomaterials, these with great potential for the future. The chain is completed with the production of capital goods, inputs and services.

In this sense, having doubled corn production from an average 26 million tons in 2008/2015 to the current 52 million tons is very good news that gives sustainability to the development of this complex and competitive chain. In the north of the country, production tripled in just 6 years, strengthening other activities, such as livestock. Rolling back this situation would harm these Regional Economies.

When one strongly intervenes on a particular link, it is not taken into account that sooner or later, it affects the other links, and inexorably unbalances these networks. It even ends up having a negative impact on domestic consumption and collection, generating results that are opposite to those sought.

For example, with the closure of foreign sales of wheat, and after being historical exporters of the cereal, in 2016, after 43 years, we had to import it again. Other adverse effect of these measures is that they generate more concentration, since those of smaller scale generally end up disappearing. In 2002, there were 333,533 agricultural establishments, and for 2018, the agricultural census registered a significant drop to 250,881. Despite this, they continue to provide 3.5 million jobs.

In 2020, global exports had a decline of 5.6%, mainly influenced by the effect of the pandemic. In the region, Brazil had a drop of 6% and Chile an increase of 3%. In Argentina exports fell by 15%, exacerbating the closure of the economy. The few cases that still persist of closed economies are not successful countries, neither with high development indices, nor with pluralistic democracies.

The government talks about targeting an exporting country, but there is not a single sign in that regard. Interventions in the markets, withholdings, multiple exchange rates, tax pressure, increases in business costs, disinvestment in infrastructure, lack of financing, etc. We must seek coherence between our speeches and our actions. Need a country project, and for this we must work in a consensual manner, defining long-term policies.

The markets are showing us their best side. We can’t keep waiting at the station, watching the trains go by and missing opportunities. Without external credit, foreign investments, repatriation, or reliable currency, the exit is for exports, not as an option but an unavoidable necessity.

