Aixam Mega, Askoll, Atala, Bergamont and Scott, Bottecchia, Cicli Lombardo, Decathlon, Patroline Group and Vaimoo. These are the nine realities associated with Confindustria ANCMA (Cycle Motorcycle Accessories Association), which will participate in Expolevante, the exhibition appointment organized by Nuova Fiera del Levante in Bari, scheduled from 21 to 26 April next. Bicycles and eBikes, scooters and mopeds, electric minicars, safety systems, sustainable mobility and related services therefore become protagonists alongside the rich exhibition schedule of this event, which returns to the Apulian capital after twelve years of absence. But the presence of ANCMA and of the companies in the sector at Expolevante does not stop only at the products: in fact there is also a conference and in-depth activity related to shared and sustainable mobility and then test areas where you can try and touch the innovations proposed by the reference industry.

In a statement released by ANCMA, the association once again underlined “the significant opportunity, born from the collaboration with the organizers, to promote the excellence produced by our members in such a strategic area as that of sustainable mobility “. The president of ANCMA Paolo Magri also remarked “the far-sightedness of the leaders of the fair in having brought this content into a unique and very important event for Southern Italy”.

Alessandro Ambrosi, president of Nuova Fiera del Levante, stated that “The opening of Expolevante represents a very significant signal of restart of the Apulian exhibition system: in this context, sustainable mobility is an essential element for the future of our communities. I am therefore pleased to thank ANCMA for their support and to announce that all those who will reach the exhibition center by bicycle will have free admission “.