Expoforum CEO Sergei Voronkov shared with Izvestia the details of the preparations for the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2021.

The organizers expect at least 15 thousand guests to come to the forum. According to Voronkov, an offline event of this level is being held for the first time. At the same time, some of the participants will join the meetings in the online format.

The general director of the site noted that when preparing the forum, the most close attention is paid to security issues in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thus, a centralized ventilation system will be built at SPIEF through which the air will be disinfected. There is no such thing on any site in the world, Voronkov emphasized.

“Smart engineering that allows you to do it centrally. Therefore, I think that from the point of view of security measures that will be present, primarily epidemiological, this forum will have no equal for a long, long time, ”said the CEO of Expoforum.

It is noted that all protection measures have been worked out jointly with Rospotrebnadzor.

On April 29, the Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov said that the epidemiological situation in the city allows the St. Petersburg Economic Forum to be held this year in full-time format.

Two days earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with Beglov the situation with coronavirus infection and preparations for SPIEF-2021.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held face-to-face with the use of modern digital technologies on June 2-5, 2021 at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center.

The architecture of the business program has already been published on the official website of the event. The main topic of the forum is “Together again. Economics of the New Reality ”.

The main business program of SPIEF 2021 includes more than 100 events in four thematic areas dedicated to the global and Russian economies, social and technological agenda.

Also, for the first time within the framework of the SPIEF, the youth section “SPIEF Junior” will be held, in which 200 Russian schoolchildren and 100 schoolchildren from Qatar will take part.

You can get acquainted with the full architecture of SPIEF-2021 on the official website of the event: www.forumspb.com…