Expo Valencia 2022 has been one of the most important cultural events in Venezuela for some years. The celebration, which took place from November 11 to 13, was characterized by the presence of more than 300 plastic and musical artists, showing their talents in the center of the city of Valencia, in the north of the state of Carabobo.

“This initiative seeks to rescue and strengthen our cultural identity, through the public investment in local, regional and national monuments, which also boost the productive and economic apparatus of the city”highlighted Julio Fuenmayor, mayor of the metropolis, days before the opening of the event to the newspaper ‘Globovisión’.

However, what had to be a space for social recreation was marked by a criminal act that has gone viral on social media in recent hours. According to local media reports, three people were captured for carrying out sexual acts in public during the Fair held on Saturday, November 12.

During the development of the @expovalenciave The Municipal Police of Valencia established citizen attention points, carried out preventive and recreational activities for the enjoyment of boys and girls and deployed a security device for protection and peace of mind. pic.twitter.com/SnI1fJpX0B — Municipal Police of Valencia (@DGIAMPOVAL) November 15, 2022

The apprehension was carried out by the Municipal Police of Valencia, after made a series of videos viral on social networks in which citizens are observed practicing lewd acts in the event held in the Historic Center of the capital of Carabobo.

Among the detainees is a woman who was identified as Kerlyn Yoseline Parra, 27-year-old, who presents a police record for the crime of personal injury. The other two involved respond to the names of Joan Alexander Rojas, 41 years old, and Alexander Ojeda31.

In the recordings it is observed that Parra was practicing sexual acts with a man yet to be identified and captured, while Rojas accompanied him, covered up and incited said actions.

The case was left in the hands of the Third Prosecutor of the Public Ministry, body that will be in charge of continuing with the respective investigations and applying the pertinent sanctions.

Moments prior to the capture of those involved Photo: Municipal Police of Valencia

