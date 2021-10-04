A unique experience flying Expo 2020 visitors in a world of happiness and beauty, teams from different countries of the world shine in dance performances to the rhythm of different types of music, and sing multilingual songs, in a cosmic carnival that reflects a comprehensive and integrated picture of human creativity.

These performances allow visitors to explore the cultures of the participating countries, and learn about their arts, through delightful entertainment shows that refresh the senses, delight the soul, and keep them in mind.

During the past three days, these parties found a great response from visitors, and adults and children interacted with them, and succeeded in drawing a smile on everyone’s faces.