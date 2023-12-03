Having an Expo would mean bringing it to definitive collapse





There is no doubt that Italy is the most beautiful country in the world (and its capital perhaps the most beautiful city) if we use works of art, architectural treasures of the past, biodiversity (so dear to Farinetti) as evaluation parameters. When we hear our politicians making themselves look good in the presence of a country of intrinsic beauty they pettily fall into the error of complacency. An error which unfortunately does not resolve the subway which is one of the most inefficient in the world Rome.

And we’re here wondering why the Expo was assigned to Riad? I think it was enough that a few jurors took a tour of the capital to dissuade him from voting for Rome, no pharaonic project would have avoided this verdict. Someone was indignant (rightly so) because theSaudi Arabia is not a champion of universally recognized rights, but it is undeniable that an Expo must be based on levels of service and administrative efficiency, and here Italy (and in particular Rome) immediately loses positions.

In Rome there is waste management that leaks everywhere, in Rome the first impact upon arriving at Termini Station is dramatic, the taxis are meteors that are impossible to find when needed, the metro has escalators that have not been used for years, If someone has the misfortune of being disabled, it’s better to move to another city. And we wonder why Rome didn’t win? Beauty must also rhyme with well-being, with entrepreneurial dynamism, with youth policies, with refined public spaces.

Rome is better to visit then escape. Having an Expo would mean bringing it to definitive collapse. Having said this, Rome also lost because, and perhaps above all, the old global balances have now collapsed, new worlds and countries are advancing on the global scene with huge resources capable of diverting choices, of obscuring missing civil rights, of attracting investments. Perhaps we should understand what the objective of these planetary events should be.

