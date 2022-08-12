An expo about the Belgian motorcycle brand Saroléa will run in Autoworld until mid-September. The history of Saroléa is explained on the basis of about 75 motorcycles.

The exhibition opens today, August 12, and runs through September 18. Nice extra: on September 11, an international meeting of Saroléa motorcycles will take place in front of the museum on the Esplanade of the Cinquantenaire Park, coupled with a demo of the current Saroléa. A new book about the brand will also be published as part of the expo.

More info and tickets can be found on the Autoworld’s website.