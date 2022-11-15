His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, President of Dubai Airports, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airlines and the Group, accompanied by the Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and the Minister of Community Development, Hessa Buhumaid, and a number of senior officials, inaugurated the activities of the Expo owners Al-Him International in its fourth session for the year 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

His Highness toured the pavilions of companies and centers participating in the exhibition to see the best technologies, programs and initiatives offered by more than 250 companies and rehabilitation centers from more than 50 countries.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, sponsor of the exhibition, said: “The UAE is at the forefront of countries in the world that have developed a sustainable strategy to empower people of determination, with the aim of enabling them and preparing them to live independently, within the framework of the national policy set by our wise government to ensure that they have access to opportunities, experiences, and distinctive lifestyles available.” To any other individual in the Emirates ».

For her part, Hessa Buhumaid said that Dubai’s hosting of the Expo for People of Determination reaffirms that the UAE is a forum for connecting minds and creating the future, for all members of society in all its categories, which embodies a great opportunity for international cooperation between all countries of the world, to learn about technical and innovative solutions. New for people of determination. She added that the “International Expo for People of Determination” is a reflection of the provisions of the United Nations agreement ratified by the UAE, especially Article 9, which urged facilitating the access and participation of people of determination to the surrounding physical environment, means of transportation and information, including assistive technology, and that rehabilitation techniques and programs What the exhibition provides to its visitors is the best evidence of that, in addition to the ability of the exhibition to attract people of determination, their families and workers with them from different countries of the world.

For his part, the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Awad Sagheer Al Ketbi, affirmed that the UAE has succeeded in having its distinctive mark and leadership in everything related to people of determination and their public and private affairs, and in everything it provides for this important group in society, in terms of services and methods. Livelihood and empowerment tools that enhance their quality of life.

For his part, Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed his happiness at participating in this important international Arab event, which represents a qualitative breakthrough, in the interest of persons with disabilities not only in the Arab countries, but in the whole world, thanking His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, for his His continuous sponsorship of this important international exhibition, and the “Living Independently” initiative, which represents an important additional step, within the framework of the work of the League of Arab States, as part of its efforts to support the implementation of the International Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The exhibition, which will continue until next Thursday, displays technical products, some of which are displayed for the first time in the Middle East, to empower people of determination and enhance their abilities.

The exhibition, which is the largest of its kind in the Middle East, Africa and the Indian subcontinent, is the largest platform for manufacturers and distributors of supporting products, as well as government agencies, rehabilitation centers, and health and educational centers that deal with people of determination.