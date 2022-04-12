Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority confirmed that the Expo metro station is operating as usual and that users of public transportation can use the train to reach the exhibition area, in its response to “Emirates Today” about inquiries it received from readers and workers about the possibility of using the metro following the end of the exhibition period at the end of last month.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has provided a transportation service using the Dubai Metro via a direct line between Rashidiya Station and Expo Station, without the need to change the train at the transit stations, unless the passenger is heading towards the UAE Exchange station, then he will have to change the train at the transit station. Mount on.

The Expo metro station can be reached through the Jebel Ali Interchange Station located at the end of the line, which is connected to the Expo Line that extends to the Expo metro station located at the gates of the Dubai Exhibition Center located at the site of the International Exhibition Expo 2020.

The Roads and Transport Authority had provided an integrated infrastructure to serve the Expo 2020 Dubai, the value of which exceeded 15 billion dirhams, the most important of which is the 15-kilometre route of the Dubai Metro, which includes seven stations. In addition to the implementation of 9 bridged intersections, the provision of more than 200 public transport buses, and the allocation of 18 stations and bus stops distributed over vital areas in Dubai and the main cities in the various emirates of the country.

Statistical data issued by the authority showed that the number of Dubai Metro riders during the Expo 2020, i.e. during the period from October 1, 2021 until last March 31, amounted to 8 million and 203 thousand passengers, during which the Dubai Metro traveled more than 5 million and 717 thousand km. The number of public transport passengers on the Expo buses was 15 million and 525 thousand passengers, who traveled for free on buses that traveled a distance of 7 million and 357 thousand kilometers. A passenger, for the Expo bus service in Dubai, and 10,200,000 passengers, for the service of transporting passengers from the car parks to the three gates of the exhibition, which included the Opportunity, Mobility, and Sustainability Gates, and two million and 814 thousand passengers, for a bus service that transports the public between the gates inside the exhibition, while The number of taxi passengers and the electronic reservation service for taxis reached two million and 584 thousand passengers.