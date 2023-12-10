The “Expo Live” program announced the selection of 17 innovative ideas, presented by students from universities in the UAE, within the third session of the Innovation Program for Universities, where the ideas that serve climate action varied, to include a project to track turtles, that uses drones and artificial intelligence, and new concepts for water desalination. And a plan to produce sustainable concrete from minerals extracted from salt water.

The student teams presented their ideas to an evaluation committee composed of specialized experts, at an event held yesterday in the Terra Hall in Expo City Dubai, on the sidelines of the COP 28 climate conference.

Each of the selected projects will receive a grant worth 25 thousand dirhams, to help transform its idea into reality.

More than 1,000 students from 36 academic institutions in the Emirates participated in the third session of the Innovation Program for Universities, submitting more than 350 proposals for innovative climate-related solutions.

The final event welcomed 20 teams of UAE nationals and international students from universities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

Executive Director of the Expo Live Innovation Program, Youssef Keres, said: “Young people in the Emirates realize that their future is closely linked to the safety and sustainability of our planet, and they are excited to help create a more sustainable future.”

He added, “The great response we have witnessed, and the abundance of innovative, high-quality ideas, demonstrates this passion and renews our hope for a better future.” Keres continued: “The ideas that were selected offer great potential for the benefit of people and the planet, and we are proud to support them, in conjunction with the holding of the climate conference, to work on transforming ideas and perceptions into practical models.” It is noteworthy that the innovation program for universities is part of “Expo Live”, the global partnership and innovation programme, which was launched within the framework of the “Expo 2020 Dubai” exhibition, and continues to be part of Expo City Dubai.

Expo Live is the first program of its kind in the history of international Expo exhibitions, as it helps innovators from all over the world develop solutions to overcome the most prominent challenges facing humanity, by connecting minds to create a better future for all.

The first two cycles of the Innovation for Universities Program attracted more than 1,000 applications from more than 40 universities, with 46 student teams from 19 universities receiving grants.

• A 25 thousand dirham grant for each winning project to help turn the idea into reality.