The Rural Development Secretariat (SDR) will carry out the Expo “Good End of the Poblano Field”, which will take place in 11 municipalities from November 17 to 20 to encourage and promote state commerce actions.

Event It will promote the work of agro-industrial producers through local consumption with the sale of their articles and will strengthen the regional economy.

It will help to generate strategies for the commercializationthis year there will be around 800 brands that will be in all the venues, which will go under the distinctive “Puebla Pride”, that recognizes quality and that they are 100 percent poblano products.

The Expo “Good End of the Poblano Field” It will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Atlixco, Cuetzalan, Huauchinango, Libres, Pahuatlán, Teziutlán, Tepeaca, Tetela de Ocampo, Tehuacán, Xicotepec and Zacatlán.

The producer of artisanal mole, Victoria Serrano thanked the agency for its support and support, since thanks to the accompaniment she has been able to give added value to her brand and market it in various spaces inside and outside Puebla.

To know places and times in each municipality, those interested can consult the social networks of the dependency Facebook: Secretariat of Rural Development Puebla and Twitter: @SDRGobPue.