Dubai (Etihad)





Brazil announced yesterday that its participation in the “Expo 2020 Dubai” has strengthened its relations with the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East and other countries around the world, which participated in the activities of the international event over the six months of its holding.

Officials at the Brazil Pavilion expressed their appreciation to the UAE government and the Expo 2020 Dubai organizers for their success in hosting a global event that was unique in its message to humanity about sustainability and its promotion of global trade and investment opportunities, as well as its contribution to building strong political and cultural relations between the participating countries. On this occasion, Elias Martens Filho, Commissioner-General of the Brazil Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Brazil’s participation in various sectors in the exhibition over the course of half a year has culminated in prominent stations, starting with the visit of His Excellency President Jair Bolsonaro and a number of dignitaries, businessmen and delegations. high-level, and the organization of wonderful cultural performances».

The Brazil Pavilion, which cost $20 million to build, extends over 4,000 square feet, and included a body of water that occupies half its area, attracted more than two million visitors in conjunction with the closing of the curtain on the activities of the largest international event ever.

future partners

Filho added: “Expo 2020 Dubai provided us with the perfect platform to present a variety of authentic performances ranging from capoeira martial arts performances mixed with music and dance from the northwest of Brazil, to live cooking demonstrations of street food from the diverse biomes of Brazil, as well as providing the opportunity to explore New opportunities to enhance trade and investment exchange between Brazil and other participating countries and to promote Brazilian tourism. We are confident in our ability to transform the relationships and partnerships we built during the Expo period into fruitful business opportunities that will benefit all our partners in the future.”