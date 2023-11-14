Expo City Dubai revealed a number of events that will be witnessed in the Green Zone at the Climate Summit (COP28), which the city is hosting in the period between November 30 and December 12, where the Green Zone will be open to all visitors, and this zone includes a number of specialized centers that display… Many events and activities for all ages.

The city is offering free access to its pavilions and attractions during the climate change conference (COP28) – which will be open to the public from December 3 to 12 – but a number of specific events require advance registration or tickets. COP28 is free to attend but all visitors, including children, must register for a Green Zone day ticket via www.cop28.com.

Activities in the Green Zone include cultural and artistic performances, distinctive dialogues, sustainable agriculture, and food and beverage options within the Green Zone, which is the open space for visitors and the public to participate, exchange ideas, and promote climate action during the Climate Summit, in addition to a group of experiences that will be presented by the Climate Summit and its partners. The Green Zone will include a terra-pavilion. The famous Sustainability Center, which provides a living example of the best sustainable practices in addition to being a center for many programs and activities that work to enhance awareness of sustainability in the hearts of young people and future generations.

This came during the media meeting organized by the city’s media office yesterday, in which speakers confirmed that the Expo City Dubai pavilion is a new addition throughout the duration of the climate summit. The pavilion will represent a pivotal meeting point for those wishing to learn about the city of the future, which offers a model of sustainable living, enhances the quality of life, and provides opportunities. Growth and development for people and companies. The pavilion will also offer interactive activities discussing climate change, gender balance, and global leadership.

They added that one of the most prominent events in the pavilion is the Expo City Farm, which is considered one of the new and permanent landmarks in Expo City Dubai within the Green Zone. It will include indoor and outdoor spaces for growing crops and vegetables, and will host community workshops and food preparation lessons with chefs and professionals interested in sustainability, in addition to the Mobility Pavilion and the Vision Pavilion. There is also a women’s pavilion, which is part of the green zone, in addition to the immersive Al Wasl Dome, the surreal Expo Falls, and the Knights Park.

They explained that the Green Zone is an open area that works to promote dialogue and awareness about climate action, enabling the public to participate, make their voices heard, and present their ideas. The blue zone will be designated for leaders of countries, government delegations and official bodies that constitute the parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the United Nations body charged with coordinating the global response to the threat of climate change.

Speakers mentioned that the COP28 summit is the first climate summit to include a green zone located directly next to the blue zone, enabling the public to participate in events that contribute to accelerating climate progress, including dedicated experiences for students led by the Expo Schools programme.

Marjan Faraidouni, Head of Education and Culture at Expo City Dubai, said: “Expo City supports climate action and provides learning opportunities for future climate action leaders, through interesting, comprehensive and accessible activities and experiences that include various aspects of life, as confronting climate change requires the efforts of every individual in Society, and in solidarity together in this journey, our positive impact doubles and we achieve better results.