Today, Expo City Dubai announced that it will host a number of various events and initiatives. As the countdown begins for the country to host the UAE Climate Conference “COP 28” from November 6 to 17, 2023 to advance progress in efforts to combat climate change, and enhance international action to address one of the world’s most pressing challenges.

The activities that seek to support the UAE Climate Conference will be launched with a session of the World Council for Future Generations within the Expo School Program, on November 21, with the participation of school students across the country, with the aim of discussing the climate crisis and the role of world leaders and educational institutions in addressing the crisis, and it coincides with International Children’s Day, Celebrated annually on November 20 to promote awareness among children around the world.

The Expo for Schools Program will present the Expo Stars initiative through creative performances on November 24 and 25 at Al Wasl Square, centered on sustainability and calling for stimulating teamwork and adopting sustainable practices. United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Causes of the Climate Crisis.

It also sheds light on the ideas of young people about sustainability, and encourages visitors to the city of all ages and cultures to participate in addressing climate change, and based on the vision of the UAE, the focus will be on main axes, including the implementation of climate commitments and pledges, and concerted efforts to take concrete measures and find practical solutions that contribute to overcoming challenges. And seizing opportunities to ensure a sustainable future for present and future generations.

The Head of Education and Culture at Dubai Expo City, Marjan Faraidooni, expressed the city’s pride in hosting the Emirates Climate Conference, and working to enhance its results and impact by organizing many events and activities that have a constructive and positive impact, stressing that dealing with climate change is a top priority for the UAE. As a city that seeks to achieve sustainability and an educational and educational destination, it is keen to be an active and responsible party in the dialogue on climate change to push for more responsibility towards the environment.

She pointed out that the Dubai Expo City was designed to be a model for urban planning based on innovation, and a living example of sustainable cities of the future, adding that the city continues its path towards net zero emissions. And participate in achieving the positive impact during the UAE Climate Conference and beyond.

The Sustainability Pavilion continues to inspire its visitors by introducing them to sustainable options as a way of life, and Expo City Dubai maintains 80% of the infrastructure built in Expo 2020 Dubai, and 123 buildings have received LEED certificates for sustainability, and eight projects have received a certificate.” Secool” and each achieved the highest ratings, embodying the best levels of sustainable design, construction and operations.