In its second year, the “Ramadan Neighborhood” event continues to attract visitors of various nationalities in the holy month of Ramadan, with a full schedule of events that includes a variety of distinctive experiences that are suitable for all family members of all ages, to entertain and celebrate the authenticity of Emirati culture and traditions, with festive appearances that take visitors.” Al Wasl Square will create an atmosphere filled with the fragrance of old Dubai thanks to Ramadan decorations and decorations, which increase the splendor of Expo City Dubai, by reviving the authentic customs and traditions associated with the month of fasting..

The “Ramadan Neighborhood” is considered one of the most prominent events within the “Ramadan in Dubai” campaign, which was launched this year under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, where His Highness directed the coordination of various forms of celebrations of the holy month across the world. Dubai, for the first time that such coordination of festive appearances has taken place between the government and private sectors at the emirate level.

“The Ramadan Cannon is one of the most prominent and important ancient Ramadan traditions that attracts visitors to the neighborhood of all nationalities, as Dubai Expo City hosts the main Ramadan Cannon in partnership with Dubai Police and with the support of Dubai Media Incorporated, as a large number of visitors, adults and children, gather before the call to prayer. Maghrib every evening to watch the firing of the Ramadan cannon, then move on to breakfast in one of the many restaurants that serve a variety of breakfast and suhoor meals throughout Expo City throughout the holy month..

While visitors enjoy experiencing the Ramadan atmosphere of old Dubai, with its simulation of shops and shops in ancient Dubai, the experience is not devoid of educational entertainment for children, as the workshops provide an ideal opportunity for children to learn handicrafts related to the month of Ramadan, such as making Ramadan lanterns, in an atmosphere dominated by… Joy and happiness connect children with their authentic culture and heritage.

Al Wasl Square comes alive after sunset with a series of wonderful performances designed especially for the blessed month, including a show about the stories of the prophets for the children gathered under its dome and a theatrical performance with Rashid and Latifa on a mission to search for the moon..

Visitors can experience a tour of Al Wasl Square on the back of a camel, or watch episodes of the famous cartoon series “Al Freej” on a giant screen in a wonderful atmosphere. Visitors can also perform prayers, including Tarawih and Tahajjud, in a dedicated mosque in the Sustainability area, while the mosque also hosts a number of Religious lectures are held in cooperation with the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai. The mosque has also been prepared to receive worshipers to perform the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the end of the month of fasting..

Expo City Dubai also welcomes its visitors to explore the “Ramadan Night Market,” which offers handicrafts, traditional clothes, and Ramadan-themed goods, in addition to the “Yido Shop,” where children can buy sweets using special coins they obtain from “Flos Bank,” while children can also enjoy A unique gaming experience with Magic Planet.

Also, to bring joy to the hearts of adults and children during Ramadan evenings, and on the sidelines of the “Ramadan Neighborhood,” Expo City attracted the “Monster Inflatable” game, the largest inflatable rubber game in the world, which is a game full of fun and entertainment, and includes many obstacles and entertainment challenges for all ages..

The “Ramadan Neighborhood” receives visitors daily from five in the evening until twelve at night, and entry is free for guests who have breakfast reservations, while the price of the entry ticket is 20 dirhams for adults and free for those under 6 years. More information can be obtained by visiting: exposuredubai.com .