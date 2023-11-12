Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Because it is considered a global center for innovation and creativity and a model for the city of the future, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, directed on June 22, 2022, to host the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in « Expo City Dubai, which is the site of Expo 2020 Dubai, which was hosted by the country.

His Highness’s directive came to host the Conference of the Parties “COP28” at Expo, as it is an exceptional location that formed a distinguished destination that brought the world together in the UAE within six months, while the two events contribute to achieving sustainability and enhancing international action due to its importance in facing global challenges.

The selection represents an extension of the Expo’s legacy and its basic message, “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future,” and an affirmation of the continued commitment to its themes that focus on “Sustainability,” “Opportunities,” and “Mobility,” in addition to the availability of advanced, ready, and sustainable infrastructure, in line with the UAE’s vision for this edition. From the Conference of the Parties.

The “New Expo City”, announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, is a global center for innovation and creativity and a model for the city of the future that preserves the UAE’s legacy of being an effective contributor to the progress of the region. And the world.

His Highness said at the time: “Expo City Dubai will be an environmentally friendly city, friendly to families and the future generation, friendly to technology, friendly to the economy, the city linked to a port and two airports and linked to the most beautiful memories for millions of people. The magic of Expo will remain, the Al Wasl Dome will remain, the Expo Falls will remain, and the Emirates Pavilion will remain.” And the Alif Wing and the Terra Wing.”

His Highness added: “The new city will include a new museum, an international exhibition center, the headquarters of huge economic companies, and pavilions for Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Egypt and others. It will be a city full of economic activity and full of joy for our children and families, God willing. It will be a city that represents the dream of every city.”

“Expo City Dubai” represents a new and global home for creativity, and a model for future cities in a location that has become a prominent landmark and has gained great global importance, after the end of “Expo 2020 Dubai”, and the region has turned into an ideal destination and an environmentally friendly future city supported by technology.

“Expo City Dubai” is based on the “Expo 2020 Dubai” legacy plan, and is also part of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, on the momentum and resounding success of “Expo 2020 Dubai” in creating an environmentally friendly future city supported by technology.

The city includes a number of main pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai, and it also contains a group of diverse attractions, offices, entertainment facilities, restaurants, cafes, sports clubs, and a shopping center that can be reached directly via the Dubai Metro. The city also includes the Dubai Exhibition Center, which provides world-class services. To host exhibitions and conferences, it will be a leading family destination.

Milestones

The new Expo City retains its most important attractions, which are the Dome of Al Wasl Square, Al Thuraya Park (the revolving observation tower), the surreal Expo Falls, the Sustainability and Mobility Pavilion “Terra”, and “Aleph” to provide interactive educational experiences with visitors.

123 buildings

“Expo City Dubai” is free of single-use plastic, and retains 80% of the infrastructure and buildings that have been constructed, including 123 buildings holding the “LEED” certificate, which reflects its achievement of the highest levels of sustainable design, construction and operations. It is also considered The first community accredited by the WELL International Building Institute in the region, an indication of the positive impact of the built environment on the health and well-being of visitors, residents and workers in Expo City Dubai.