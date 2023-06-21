“Rome has always opened its arms to all of humanity. We are ready: at my signal, unleash humanity”. Russell Crowe virtually wears the gladiator’s clothes and, with the dubbing of Luca Ward just like in the extraordinary film by Ridley Scott, launches Rome’s candidacy for Expo 2030.

‘My name is Russell Crowe and I’m a former general who became a slave, who became a gladiator. We are talking about a long time ago but now I am simply honored to speak to you as ambassador of Rome in the world”, the actor’s words in the video broadcast to the Bie assembly in Paris and broadcast by Tg1.

”Rome is not only the Italian capital it is one of the great capitals in the world. A place for everyone and for everyone, a city that has always opened its arms to all of humanity. We are ready, unleash humanity at my signal”, she said.