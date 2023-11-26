Expo 2030, Massolo: “It will be a battle”

The fate of Expo 2030 is approaching: on Tuesday in Paris, the winner of this global competition will be decided. Rome is ready to fight “until the last minute”, as stated by Giampiero Massolo, ambassador and president of the Roma Expo 2030 Committee. In an interview with Messaggero, Massolo addresses the challenges, strategies and crucial role of Artificial Intelligence in the context of Rome’s candidacy. Massolo anticipates a fierce battle, underlining that the competition will be intense and with no holds barred. The Italian capital presents itself in Paris with conviction, based on the strength of its project. The campaign was long and tiring, but exciting, says Massolo, with the pride of a job well done and a transversal support that crossed continents, from North America to Brazil, and involved the European Union, transforming Rome’s candidacy into a European candidacy of relevance.



The main challenge arises with the Saudi candidacy, which, according to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), enjoys a significant lead in the first vote. Massolo, however, is optimistic about the possibility of reversing the situation in the run-off, underlining the strength of the Italian candidacy and the need to broaden consensus. The interview also addresses the ethical issue, highlighting the method of some countries, such as Saudi Arabia, which use “petrodollars” to gain consensus. Massolo criticizes this practice, underlining the need for a more fair and transparent approach in competition for international events.

Compared to the Italian strategy, Massolo underlines the desire to build lasting partnerships rather than relying on individual investments. Rome’s candidacy does not aim at “cathedrals in the desert”, but at a citadel of science and technology in the South-East quadrant of Rome, contributing to the sustainable growth of the city and the entire nation. Finally, Massolo recognizes the cohesive support of the Italian government, institutions, companies, academia and civil society, and highlights the importance of an international community based on principles of collaboration rather than transactions. The final decision will be made in Paris on Tuesday, and Rome is preparing to play the final card to secure Expo 2030, demonstrating that, regardless of the outcome, the country believed in the challenge and embraced the idea of ​​an international community founded on cooperation and solidarity.

