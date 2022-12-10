Saudi Arabia wants Expo 2030 and follows the Qatar model

While it makes a sensation the investigation exploded within the European Union on the pro Qatar lobby, the maneuvers of Saudi Arabia also emerge to parade in Rome for the 2030 Expo. Repubblica tells of “bin Salman’s mission to weave diplomacy with Al Thani, in search of votes for Expo 2030, dreamed of by his country”. As Repubblica writes, “Expo is worth, according to a Luiss study, 45 billion euros for related industries in Rome 2030-2035, and after all Milan Expo 2015, led by the current mayor Beppe Sala, was the fulcrum of the recovery as an EU metropolis “.

According to what Republic writes, “Bin Salman had a “Vision 2030” report drawn up in which he draws Riyadh, after oil, from a hotbed of events, tourism, business, with Neom (New Future), a utopian city, largest area in Lombardy, 26,500 km2 north of the Red Sea, which will arise from nothing thanks to 600 billion investments. Macron’s France, Xi’s China, Greece have already decided to vote for Saudi Arabia, but the arcane Bie rule assigns each country one vote, the 300,000 inhabitants of the Vanuatu Islands in the Pacific count as much as 1.4 billion of Indians. Furthermore, suffrage is secret and, in the past, government choices have been disregarded, in the shadow of the polls by shrewd officials: Mbs therefore wanted an open vote, in vain”.

